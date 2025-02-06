Telangana: Narender Reddy gets Congress B-form to contest Graduates’ MLC election

Hyderabad: Dr V Narender Reddy, chairman of Alphores Educational Institutions received B-form to contest on Congress’ ticket for the Medak-Nizamabad- adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ MLC constituency on Thursday, February 6.

He received the B-form from the hands of chief minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC in-charge of Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi, deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

Fifteen candidates have filed their nominations for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ constituency MLC elections on Thursday.

Four candidates have filed their nominations for Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar MLC Teachers’ constituency and three for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda MLC Teachers’ constituency on Thursday.