Telangana: Narender Reddy gets Congress B-form to contest Graduates’ MLC election

He received the B-form from the hands of chief minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC in-charge of Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi on Thursday, February 6.

Published: 6th February 2025 9:38 pm IST
Congress issues B-form to V Narender Reddy to contest Graduates' MLC election.

Hyderabad: Dr V Narender Reddy, chairman of Alphores Educational Institutions received B-form to contest on Congress’ ticket for the Medak-Nizamabad- adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ MLC constituency on Thursday, February 6.

He received the B-form from the hands of chief minister A Revanth Reddy, AICC in-charge of Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi, deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka and TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud.

Fifteen candidates have filed their nominations for the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Graduates’ constituency MLC elections on Thursday.

Four candidates have filed their nominations for Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar MLC Teachers’ constituency and three for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda MLC Teachers’ constituency on Thursday.

