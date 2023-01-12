Telangana: Nation needs peace, harmony in order to progress, says KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said that for the nation to progress, people need peace and harmony where the well-being of all citizens can be guaranteed.

Addressing a meeting organised at the inauguration of the Integrated District Collectorate Complex in Mahabubabad, he said that caste and communal animosity were being stoked for political benefit in an effort to sever the nation’s citizens and turn India into an Afghanistan ruled by the Taliban.

Attacking the BJP-led centre, KCR said that development both on the national and state level is possible when the country has a progressive and unbiased government at the centre.

“For the governments to function effectively, people should keep a watch on the governments,” he stated.

Chandrashekhar Rao chastised the centre for failing to match Telangana’s performance, claiming that as a result of the Centre’s failures, Telangana lost a GSDP of over Rs.3 lakh crore, compared to its current GSDP of Rs.11.5 lakh crore.

He bemoaned that despite abundant resources, successive governments at the Centre failed to ensure their optimal utilisation.

He announced the allocation of Rs 10 lakh to each of the district’s 461 gram panchayats, as well as Rs 50 crore to the Mahabubabad municipality and Rs.25 crore to the Thorrur, Dornakal, and Maripeda municipalities.