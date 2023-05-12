Telangana: BSc (Hons) Computer Science prog to be introduced

Hyderabad: The much-in-demand BSc (Hons) Computer Science programme will be introduced in degree colleges in the upcoming academic year.

The programme will be offered by 11 government degree colleges and 11 select private degree colleges in the state with each of these government degree colleges offering 60 seats through Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST).

The course will be an alternative choice for the BTech Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) programme for students.

While a certificate for BSc (Hons) in Computer Science will be issued to students upon completion of the four-year course, students can exit the programme after a successful third year and earn a basic BSc in Computer Science certificate.

Additionally, the fees mandated for the course will cost lesser than the fee for the regular BTech CSE programme.

Commissioner of Collegiate Education Navin Mittal, after announcing the course said, “About 70 to 75 percent of students are opting for BSc Mathematics, Physics and Computer Science combination in the government degree colleges.”

“Students can now pursue CS in their degree instead as a combination. The industry is also looking for students with BSc (Hons) in CS,” added Mittal.

Briefing on the faculty and syllabus, Mittal said that the curriculum will be practical-oriented and designed by faculty from state universities and professionals from top IT companies.

“Apart from aligning the syllabus with the industry requirements, students will have to undergo two-three months of internships in IT companies to get hands-on training,” briefed Mittal.

Additionally, the information on skill development courses like BBA Retailing or Logistics or BSc in Hospital Management, BA creative writing, and entertainment from the next academic year by Telangana State Council of Higher Education and State Universities are also delivered.

While the commissioner underlined that these admissions will also be undertaken through DOST.