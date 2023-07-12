Telangana: NPDCL seizes Mancherial Cement Company assets

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 12th July 2023 8:29 pm IST
Mancherial Cement Company

Hyderabad: The National Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) seized the assets of Mancherial Cement Company (MCC) here on Wednesday.

Its assets were seized as it failed to pay Rs 10.36 crore arrears. According to reports, Mancherial district collector Badavath Santosh issued the order.

In 2019, the company shut down its operations and fired over 100 employees.

Mancherial Cement Company (MCC) is one of the oldest cement companies in southern India. It was established in 1958 suing German technology.

