Telangana NRI panel to visit Nirmal district for Gulf migration study

The visit will review migrant workers’ conditions, returnees’ challenges, and hardships faced by families affected by Gulf migration.

Migrant construction workers wearing safety gear and working on scaffolding with Gulf city skyscrapers in the background.
Migrant workers at a construction site in a Gulf city. (Representative image)

Hyderabad: The Telangana NRI Advisory Committee will begin a two-day tour of Nirmal district on December 3 and 4 as part of its statewide study to draft the new Gulf NRI Policy.

The visit aims to examine the living conditions of migrant workers, challenges faced by returnees, and the hardships reported by families affected by Gulf migration.

In a statement, Committee Chairman Ambassador Dr B M Vinod Kumar and Vice Chairman Mandha Bheem Reddy said the visit is intended to gather on-ground insights that will shape recommendations for the policy.

He said the team will interact directly with migrant workers’ families to understand problems such as wage disputes, legal challenges, unsafe working conditions, and difficulties faced by returnees in securing rehabilitation support.

The visit will cover Khanapur and Jannaram mandals, where the Committee is scheduled to hold consultations with district authorities and key stakeholders. Meetings will take place with:

  • District Collector
  • Superintendent of Police
  • Labour Department
  • Employment Department
  • Women and Child Welfare Department
  • Academicians
  • Registered recruiting agencies
  • Representatives of social organisations.

Officials said the district-level tour is part of a wider initiative to collect reliable data on:

  • Recruitment patterns
  • Welfare gaps
  • Support required for reintegration
  • Challenges faced by families left behind.

The Committee has requested the state government to provide the necessary arrangements for travel, accommodation and logistical support during the visit.

