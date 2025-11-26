Telangana NRI panel to visit Nirmal district for Gulf migration study

Hyderabad: The Telangana NRI Advisory Committee will begin a two-day tour of Nirmal district on December 3 and 4 as part of its statewide study to draft the new Gulf NRI Policy.

The visit aims to examine the living conditions of migrant workers, challenges faced by returnees, and the hardships reported by families affected by Gulf migration.

In a statement, Committee Chairman Ambassador Dr B M Vinod Kumar and Vice Chairman Mandha Bheem Reddy said the visit is intended to gather on-ground insights that will shape recommendations for the policy.

He said the team will interact directly with migrant workers’ families to understand problems such as wage disputes, legal challenges, unsafe working conditions, and difficulties faced by returnees in securing rehabilitation support.

The visit will cover Khanapur and Jannaram mandals, where the Committee is scheduled to hold consultations with district authorities and key stakeholders. Meetings will take place with:

District Collector

Superintendent of Police

Labour Department

Employment Department

Women and Child Welfare Department

Academicians

Registered recruiting agencies

Representatives of social organisations.

Officials said the district-level tour is part of a wider initiative to collect reliable data on:

Recruitment patterns

Welfare gaps

Support required for reintegration

Challenges faced by families left behind.

The Committee has requested the state government to provide the necessary arrangements for travel, accommodation and logistical support during the visit.