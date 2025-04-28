Telangana observes Memorial Day for Gulf workers, stresses for safe workplace

Hyderabad: In solemn remembrance of workers who lost their lives, suffered injuries, became disabled, or fell ill while performing their duties, a memorial programme was held on Monday, April 28, at Pensioners’ Bhavan in Nirmal, Telangana.

The event was conducted under the slogan: “Remember the dead – Fight for the living,” marked the observance of International Workers’ Memorial Day, celebrated globally every April 28 under the auspices of the United Nations.

The programme, titled “Gulf Martyrs Remembrance Day”, was organised in memory of those who lost their lives for various reasons in Gulf countries.

Family members of the deceased workers joined the ceremony, which was jointly organised by Gulf Joint Action Committee (JAC), Pravasi Mitra Labour Union, Emigrants Welfare Forum, and the TPCC NRI Cell.

amily members share emotional tributes at International Workers’ Memorial Day in Nirmal.

Families recount experiences of loss during International Workers’ Memorial Day in Nirmal, advocating for workers’ rights and safety.

Speaking at the event, Swadesh Parikipandla, Member of the NRI Advisory Committee and State President of the Pravasi Mitra Labour Union, reiterated the call for ensuring safe, healthy workplaces for Indian citizens employed abroad. He urged workers to undergo skill training before migration to enhance their safety and prospects of a secure return.

Congress Party State Vice President Alluri Krishnaveni emphasised the need to recognise occupational health and safety as a basic right globally. She highlighted the emotional burden on families, particularly women, due to labour migration, and commended the Telangana government for providing Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of 12 deceased Gulf workers, calling it a positive move for migrant welfare.

T Sampath Kumar, writer and advocate for migrant rights, revealed that annually, over 220 migrant workers from Telangana alone die while working in Gulf countries, Singapore, and Malaysia. He appealed to the education department to design special programmes for the children of migrant workers, ensuring their welfare and educational progress.

Retired headmaster Akula Sudarshan reflected on the hardships faced by Gulf workers, who live in foreign lands separated from their families and communities. He emphasised the importance of mental resilience among migrant workers enduring such isolation.

Nirmal CPI Secretary S N Reddy, Union Coordinator Kommu Geetha, leaders Shashimala, Rekha, and Vasavi participated in the ceremony. Floral tributes were offered to the departed souls, followed by a two-minute silence observed in their honour.