Telangana: One crore voter IDs linked to Aadhar in the state

According to the chief electoral officer, self-help groups supported the voter-Aadhaar linkage initiative in the state, which gained momentum when around 40 lakh people decided to link their voter cards to Aadhar.

Published: 15th September 2022 8:09 pm IST
Hyderabad: According to Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj, one crore Telangana voters voluntarily chose to link their voter cards with Aadhar, creating a national milestone.

Beginning on August 1, 2022, voter card linking with Aadhar has sparked reactions across Telangana’s 119 constituencies.

According to Raj, self-help groups (SHGs) supported the voter-Aadhaar linkage initiative in the state, which gained momentum when around 40 lakh people decided to link their voter cards to Aadhar.

Further, he stated that sharing Aadhaar information with voter cards is entirely up to you. Additionally, he gave district collectors instructions to exercise vigilance and see that voter Aadhar information is kept private. He stated that necessary safety measures should be adopted.

