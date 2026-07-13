Telangana orders one-day mourning for Qatar’s former Emir

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has ordered one-day state mourning on Monday, July 13, in honour of Qatar’s former Emir and Father Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, in line with the Government of India’s declaration of national mourning.

In a statement, the General Administration (Political-B) Department directed all government departments and district administrations to observe the mourning across the state.

The statement was issued to senior government officials, Heads of Departments, District Collectors, Commissioners of Police and Superintendents of Police for immediate compliance.

Also Read India declares national mourning for Qatar’s former Emir

The National Flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is regularly displayed, while there will be no official entertainment during the day of mourning.

India marks national day of mourning

As India observed one-day national mourning on Monday, the National Flag was flown at half-mast on government buildings across the country in honour of Sheikh Hamad.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared photographs from New Delhi, saying the tribute was being observed as a mark of respect for Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The National Flag flies at half-mast as India observes one-day national mourning as mark of respect for His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar.



Pictures from New Delhi ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KOZRtnZLgD — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) July 13, 2026

According to the statement, the measures are being observed as a mark of respect for Sheikh Hamad, who died on Sunday, July 13, at the age of 74.

Sheikh Hamad served as Qatar’s Emir from 1995 until his voluntary abdication in 2013, when he handed power to his son, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. He is widely credited with transforming Qatar into a global energy powerhouse and enhancing the country’s influence in regional and international affairs.