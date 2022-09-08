Telangana: Over 21cr citizen requests fulfilled by MeeSeva

Hyderabad: The Telangana Electronic Services Delivery Ecosystem, or MeeSeva, has carried out over 21 crore requests from citizens with transactions totalling Rs 27,000 crore.

A group of elected officials and representatives from the Assam Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department visited the MeeSeva centre in Khairatabad and expressed their renewed admiration for the many services MeeSeva provides.

About 35 people from Assam, took part in a workshop led by the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj as part of a four-day exposure and study visit (NIRDPR).

The chairman of Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS), P Jagan Mohan Rao, spoke at the event and described the state government’s various eGovernance projects and citizen-friendly services. On a single platform, citizens can access more than 600 services from more than 60 distinct departments.

MeeSeva – Electronic Service Delivery (ESD) is an eGovernment effort that supports a single entry point for a wide range of G2C (government to citizen) and G2B (government to business) services and integrates the National e-Gov Plan’s goal of “Public Services Closer to Home.”

These projects have received praise and multiple honours from organisations like the Technology Sabha, SKOCH, India, and the National eGovernance Conference, among others.