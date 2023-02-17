Telangana: Peddapalli Bar Association roars against attacks on lawyers

Hyderabad: Claiming increasing attacks on advocates in Telangana, the representatives of the Manthani Peddapalli Bar Association have appealed to Bar Associations across the state to observe February 17 as a ‘Block Day’ every year.

The move denotes their protest against the Telangana government’s leisure and ignorance towards crimes allied with the lawyer’s fraternity.

They have urged the state government to bring the ‘Advocate Protection Act’ immediately while asking bar associations across the state not to withstand the state ignoring their threats.

“All learned brothers are well aware that the brutal attacks on our brother Advocates who fight for the cause of justice. Nowadays, it has become common that threatening Advocates, attack them and even kill them,” read their appeal.

Remarking on an incident from February 2021, where a High Court lawyer Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife Nagmani were waylaid and stabbed to death by a group of assailants in daylight in the Manthani area, the official held that the charges against the culprits have not been framed to date.

“The family members of the deceased lawyers are still continuing their fight with a demand of further detailed enquiry to bring real culprits into light, who are the masterminds and behind the murder incident,” plighted the officials in their letter.