Telangana plants over 324 crore saplings, 73 urban forest parks: Minister

Hyderabad: State minister for environment and forests, Konda Surekha, said that 324.64 crore saplings have been planted so far under the Telangana Vanamahotsavam.

She was speaking on the sidelines of Forest Martyrs’ Day at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Thursday, September 11. “Under the Vanamahotsavam, the department has successfully created 73 urban forest parks, which are now open to the public,” she said.

Briefing about the government initiatives, she said the compensation for human deaths caused by wild animal attacks was enhanced from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Also Read Call center for Indiramma Housing beneficiaries set up in Hyderabad

She also said that 2,118 vehicles were sanctioned, 10,980 km of boundary trenches were constructed, 2.03 lakh acres of block plantations and 8,614 km of avenue plantations were developed, 62 forest check-posts were established, and 174 base camps with watchers were built.

The minister paid homage to 22 forest officers who sacrificed their lives protecting forests and wildlife. She recalled the historic sacrifice of the Bishnoi community in 1730 at Khejarli, Rajasthan, where 360 people gave their lives to save trees.

Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao and Telangana Director General of Police (DIG) Dr Jitenter also paid tribute to the martyrs. They emphasised that forests are crucial for climate moderation, biodiversity, and the environment, and that the martyrs’ values must remain a guiding light.