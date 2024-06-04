Telangana police app Hawkeye hacked; personal data leaked

Hyderabad: A popular community policing app of Telangana police, Hawkeye, has reportedly been hacked. The app was created to facilitate swift reporting of crimes and emergencies by citizens.

According to reports, on May 29, a threat actor ‘Adm1nFr1end’ announced on the data leak site BreachForums that they had infiltrated the HawkEye database. They provided sample records of over 1,30,000 SOS alerts, including 20,000 travel detail records of users.

Personal data like names, phone numbers, email addresses, and location coordinates were disclosed on the dark web. Screenshots of SOS records registered on the app started circulating in the media and were allegedly being sold online for 200 USD (Rs 16,000).

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TCSB) has registered a case and launched an investigation.