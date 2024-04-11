Telangana police arrest 12 people for forgery, Rs 4 lakhs seized

Hyderabad: Police have arrested 12 individuals for allegedly exploiting the public through high-interest loans in Kataram and Mahadevapur Mandals of Bhupalpally district.

The arrest took place on Wednesday. Authorities seized Rs. 3.71 lakhs along with various documents, including check leaves, debit cards, bond papers, land titles, and promissory notes.

Also Read Telangana CM praises Addl Collector for tackling ryot exploitation

Superintendent of police Kiran Khare warned of strict action against those involved in charging exorbitant interest rates through illegal financial operations.

The senior police officer further cautioned the public against trusting unauthorized moneylenders who prey on unsuspecting customers, urging victims to report incidents to the police. The identities of the victims would remain confidential, the SP said.