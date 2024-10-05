Telangana police holds workshop to review new criminal laws implementation

Hyderabad: In recognition of the three-month milestone since the new criminal laws (BNS) came into effect on July 1st, the RBVRR Telangana Police Academy (TGPA) hosted a day-long workshop today to review the progress and identify challenges in their implementation. The workshop was attended by senior police officials, legal experts, and law faculty, focusing on the critical role of on-going training for effective law enforcement.

Telangana Director General of Police (DGP), Dr. Jitender, was the chief guest and highlighted the need for continuous review mechanisms to address the initial challenges encountered in the implementation of the New Criminal Laws. “Workshops like these are essential for officers to gain a better understanding of the new legal landscape, helping to navigate both the positive aspects and the practical difficulties we’ve encountered over the last three months,” said Dr. Jitender.

Abhilasha Bisht, Director, TGPA, emphasized the importance of frequent training workshops, particularly for leadership roles in law enforcement. “New laws can be complex and challenging to enforce without adequate training. Leaders and managers must be equipped to guide their teams effectively through these transitions. Frequent workshops enable law enforcement to familiarize themselves with legal reforms and address critical areas, including the operational and logistical challenges in the field.”

Challenges and issues in the implementation and interpretation were flagged by DGP (CID), Shikha Goel, who addressed these issues in a comprehensive presentation. She responded to questions and practical concerns raised by field officers during the initial implementation phase.

Retired IPS officer DC Jain and former DGP of Rajasthan delivered an insightful lecture on the new criminal laws, providing historical context and emphasizing the critical need for clarity and precision in enforcing new legal provisions.

Senior officials present included DGP Intelligence Shivadhar Reddy, ADGP Battalions Sanjay Kumar Jain, ADGP Greyhounds Stephen Raveendra, CP Cyberabad Avinash Mohanty, and director ACB Tarun Joshi, among others.

The event was moderated by law faculty from NALSAR and other leading law institutions, fostering a collaborative dialogue between law enforcement and legal experts.

The workshop underscored the need for senior police leadership to participate in such training, ensuring that officers across the state are well-prepared to deal with the complexities introduced by the new laws. Training workshops also provide a platform for identifying systemic gaps and developing solutions to improve the efficiency and fairness of law enforcement