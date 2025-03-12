Telangana police responded to over 23K SOS alerts via T-Safe in 1 yr

Hyderabad: India’s first-of-its-kind travel safety service, T-Safe, has monitored 35,000 plus rides, addressed 23,000 plus SOS alerts with an average police response time of 8 minutes, according to data revealed by director general of the Telangana women safety wing on its first anniversary.

Launched on March 12, by Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, the service enables real-time journey tracking, police monitoring, and instant emergency response. This service has more than 43,000 Android app downloads and 32,000 plus registered users.

Looking ahead, Telangana Police is expanding T-Safe by integrating it with major travel aggregators, including Ola, Uber, Rapido, and AbhiBus. On Wednesday, March 12, AbhiBus chief operating officer Rohit Sharma approached the Women Safety Wing with a proposal to integrate the service into their platform, extending safety measures to 40 lakh travelers nationwide.

Speaking at the occasion, Shikha Goel stated, “T-Safe is a first-of-its-kind citizen initiated police monitoring ride service which is aimed at improving the safety during commute. It cuts across the digital divide, as one doesn’t need a pre-downloaded app or a smartphone to access this service.

“One can simply dial 100 and press 8 in the IVR for the police to start monitoring their ride. Any deviations in the route to the destination of the traveller will immediately be flagged and cthe oncerned team tries to get in touch with the traveller to confirm their safety. In case of distress, the concerned police team immediately reaches the location of the traveller, thus creating a safer travel experience, especially for women,” she explained further.



