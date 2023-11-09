Telangana polls: 2 injured in Congress, BRS clash at Ibrahimpatnam

Hyderabad: Two persons suffered injuries after Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers clashed at Ibrahimpatnam in Ranga Reddy district on Thursday, November 9.

Candidates of both the parties, Congress’ Malla Reddy Ranga Reddy and BRS’s Manchireddy Kishan Reddy took out processions to the nomination centre at Ibrahimpatnam.

Both the groups came face to face and pelted stones on one and other. Two people including a woman sustained injuries in the incident.

Police present there resorted to a lathi charge to disperse them and additional forces were deployed on the spot.