Published: 8th November 2023 8:11 pm IST
Telangana polls: Cong appoints Ramesh Chennithala as senior observer
Kerala Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday appointed its leader from Kerala Ramesh Chennithala as senior observer for the Telangana assembly election.

It also appointed more observers for some Lok Sabha seats in the southern state for the November 30 assembly polls.

“The Congress president has approved the proposal for the appointment of Ramesh Chennithala as AICC Special observer for the ensuing assembly elections in Telangana with immediate effect,” the party announced.

The party has also appointed Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Ranjeet Ranjan, R C Khuntia, Udit Raj, Pradeep Tamta and Himmat Singh Patel as coordinators for the Congress Guarantee Yatra in Rajasthan for the ensuing assembly elections in the state.

