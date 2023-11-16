Telangana polls: EC approves 2290 candidates, LB Nagar tops list at 48

Hyderabad: Telangana is set to see 2290 candidates test their political fortunes across 119 constituencies in the upcoming elections scheduled for November 30.

Lal Bahadur Nagar (LB Nagar) constituency in Hyderabad emerged as a hotspot of this electoral competition, with 48 candidates approved to contest. This is closely followed by Gajwel (44), where the incumbent is BRS chief and incumbent chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, underscoring the constituency’s strategic political importance.

Competition is also tight in Kamareddy, Munugode, and Palair, each with 39, 39, and 37 candidates, respectively.

Contrastingly, the smaller and perhaps more rural constituencies such as Narayanpet and Banswada have witnessed relatively less interest in candidates, with only 7 individuals approved for contest in each, followed by Balkonda with 8, and Cantonment, Manakondur, and Boath with 10 each.

Constituencies like Nampally, Malkajgiri, Uppal, Serilingampally, and Musheerabad of Greater Hyderabad have a robust turnout of candidates, all surpassing the 30-mark.

According to the Election Commission, 700 candidates have withdrawn their nominations, and 900 were rejected.