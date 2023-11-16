Telangana polls: EC approves 2290 candidates, LB Nagar tops list at 48

Competition is also tight in Kamareddy, Munugode, and Palair, each with 39, 39, and 37 candidates, respectively.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 16th November 2023 3:39 pm IST
EC issues notification for Feb 16 polls to 60-member Tripura Assembly
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Telangana is set to see 2290 candidates test their political fortunes across 119 constituencies in the upcoming elections scheduled for November 30.

Lal Bahadur Nagar (LB Nagar) constituency in Hyderabad emerged as a hotspot of this electoral competition, with 48 candidates approved to contest. This is closely followed by Gajwel (44), where the incumbent is BRS chief and incumbent chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, underscoring the constituency’s strategic political importance.

Competition is also tight in Kamareddy, Munugode, and Palair, each with 39, 39, and 37 candidates, respectively.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Ahead of Telangana polls, Nov 30 declared public holiday

Contrastingly, the smaller and perhaps more rural constituencies such as Narayanpet and Banswada have witnessed relatively less interest in candidates, with only 7 individuals approved for contest in each, followed by Balkonda with 8, and Cantonment, Manakondur, and Boath with 10 each.

Constituencies like Nampally, Malkajgiri, Uppal, Serilingampally, and Musheerabad of Greater Hyderabad have a robust turnout of candidates, all surpassing the 30-mark.

According to the Election Commission, 700 candidates have withdrawn their nominations, and 900 were rejected.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 16th November 2023 3:39 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button