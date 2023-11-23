Telangana polls: Home voting facility in Nizamabad from Nov 23- 25

Nizamabad: Arrangements have been made in Nizamabad for the newly launched home voting facility for senior citizens and persons with disabilities to cast their votes on November 23 to 25.

According to the collector, Rajeev Gandhi Hanumantu, 74 percent of voter information slips have been distributed in six constituencies in the district already.

The distribution of identity cards to new voters has also accelerated.

Additionally, the printing of the EVM ballot, postal ballot and tender ballot paper has been completed for conducting the polling and teams of ECIL engineers have reached the district to facilitate the commissioning process, the collector informed.

A total of 2418 people, including the elderly above 80 years and more than 40 percent of disabled persons, have been identified as eligible to use the new facility.

Furthermore, special polling teams have been formed to conduct polling in their respective locations while measures have been taken to ensure complete secrecy in accordance with Election Commission regulations.

The collector further informed that training classes have been arranged for the presiding officers in two batches to make them aware of the polling duties.

Home voting facility in Telangana

For the Home voting facility, an application to the Returning Officer (RO) has to be submitted using Form 12-D within five days of the notification of the Telangana polls.

Individuals aged above 80 years, persons with a disability, and employees in essential services are eligible for the service.

Two poll workers will go door-to-door as part of the service to enable eligible voters to use postal ballots. This will be counted in addition to other votes.

This voting process ensures secrecy while the entire procedure will be recorded via videography, with the footage submitted to the RO.

Telangana will go for polling on November 30 with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3.