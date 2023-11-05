Telangana polls: Owaisi family on campaign trail in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: For the first time the Owaisi family—AIMIM’s chief Asaduddin Owaisi, his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi and nephew Dr Nooruddin Owaisi —are campaigning across the Old City on Sunday, November 5.

Nooruddin Owaisi walks behind his father Akbaruddin Owaisi in the Chandrayangutta constituency. He is campaigning at the grassroots level covering areas of Risala Ground, Nayak Nagar, BudgaJangam, Veeramusthi-Sangam, Jangmet Market, and Peerji Masjid.

AIMIM #Chandrayangutta MLA Candidate Janab # Akbaruddin Owaisi Meeting Residents Of Risala Play Ground, Nayak Nagar, BudgaJangam, Veeramusthi-Sangam, Jangmet Market, Peerji Masjid and Surrounding Areas Of #Jangammet Division, #Chandrayangutta Constituency.. @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/c72uZ1Nx4i — Irfan Khan (@irfankhan1802) November 5, 2023

Asaduddin Owaisi enjoys Bandi Idli at Mallepally

Earlier today, Asaduddin Owaisi paused for breakfast at the Mallepally idli stall. He was camping for Mohammed Majid Hussain, the AIMIM’s pick for the Nampally Assembly Constituency.

#AIMIM chief #AsaduddinOwaisi had idli at a tiffin stall, along with his party Nampally AC candidate, Mohammed Majid Hussain, during election campaign in Mallepally division under #Nampally Assembly Constituency#TelanganaElection2023 #Hyderabad #TelanganaAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/mj69YxDilX — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 5, 2023

He also joined a door-to-door campaign in Habeeb Nagar along with Karwan assembly candidate and sitting MLA Kausar Moinuddin.