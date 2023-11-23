Telangana polls: Rs 2 cr unaccounted cash seized in Rangareddy, 5 held

Rangareddy: In a joint operation, the Hayathnagar Police and the Abdullapurmet Police seized two crores of unaccounted cash in Telangana’s Rangareddy on Wednesday and arrested five people, the police said.

According to the police, based on credible information, the police intercepted two cars at Peddha Amberpet in Rangareddy and found two crores of cash.

Meanwhile, a probe is underway. Further details are awaited.

The state is set to witness a triangular contest between the ruling Bharat Rasthtra Samithi, Congress and BJP as the state goes to polls on November 30.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the BRS, previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share.

The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.