The DEO has further arranged about 150% of EVMs in case more than 16 candidates contest for any of the constituencies in the city

Telangana polls: Sufficient EVMs in Hyderabad, says DEO
Electronic Voting Machines (EVM)

Hyderabad: The District Electoral Officer (DEO) said that there are more than a sufficient number of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) for the Telangana Assembly polls in 15 constituencies of Hyderabad.

Currently, 8304 Balloting Units (BUs), 6,590 Control Units (CUs) main units of EVMs and 6,409 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs) have been procured and stored in Victory Play Ground, Indoor Stadium, Chaderghat under heavy security.

The DEO has further arranged about 150 percent of EVMs in case more than 16 candidates contest for any of the Assembly constituencies in the city which requires more than one balloting unit.

GHMC officials said that the First Level Checking (FLC) of EVMs had been completed before the issue of election notification while the second randomisation of EVMs and VVPATs will be done at the regional office.

Furthermore, the candidates will be allowed to check and satisfy themselves in every manner about the error-free functionality of the EVMs and VVPATs.

Additionally, 397 BUs, CUs and VVPATs each were separately placed for using them for training and awareness programmes that are being conducted across the city.

The process will be carried out after finalising contesting candidates after November 17.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 20th October 2023 4:21 pm IST

