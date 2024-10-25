Telangana Prajavani: 509 applications received on Friday

According to officials, the minority welfare department received 200 applications, while the revenue department received 76.

Published: 25th October 2024
Prajavani (File Photo)

Hyderabad: A total of 509 applications were submitted during the Prajavani program held at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan on Friday, October 25.

According to officials, the minority welfare department received 200 applications, while the revenue department received 76.

Additionally, 57 applications were directed to the electricity department, 35 to the panchayati raj and rural development department, five to pravasi prajavani, and 136 applications were filed under other departments.

State planning commission vice chairman Dr Chinna Reddy and public administration special officer Divya were present at the event, where they engaged with attendees and addressed their concerns.

