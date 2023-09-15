Telangana: Pregnant woman dies at TET exam centre in Patancheru

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, an eight-month pregnant woman died minutes after she reached an examination centre at the Social Welfare Residential School at Isnapur in Patancheru on Friday, September 15.

According to the police, the woman, Radhika, 26 had gone to the centre to appear for the Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) on Friday morning.

After entering the exam hall, she suddenly fell unconscious, reportedly due to high blood pressure.

Police further said that she was sweating abnormally following which she was rushed to hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

A case has been registered.