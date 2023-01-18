Telangana: Preparations for 2nd biggest tribal festival Nagoba Jatara underway

Hyderabad: Adilabad District Collector Sikta Patnaik directed the officials to make the necessary arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Nagoba Jatara on Tuesday.

The second biggest tribal festival is scheduled to be held in Keslapur from January 21 to 28.

During a review meeting, the collector said, “Around five lakh devotees from across Telangana, as well as other states like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Odisha, are expected to arrive in Keslapur for this year’s festival.” “We must ensure that the devotees won’t face any inconvenience during their stay here.”

The collector also directed the Tribal Welfare Engineering Officers to complete road works from Mutnoor to Keslapur, Mendapelli, and Harkapur.

Before the Jatara, the officials were also directed to cater to the devotees’ needs, such as ensuring drinking water, sanitation, street lights, medical camps, and the availability of 104 and 108 ambulances 24/7, she added.