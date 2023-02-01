Telangana: ‘PRLIS is increasing due to delays by Centre’, says Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: Agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy held the Centre responsible for the escalation in cost of the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) every passing year.

The minister said that the delay in passing resolutions on the Krishna river water allocation issues between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by the Centre and the increase in PRLIS are directly proportional.

Comparing PRLIS with Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Niranjan Reddy said that PRILS was a bigger irrigation project than the other and would be the largest irrigation project in Asia after its completion with each motor in the project’s pump house worthing a value of 1,95,000 HP capacity.

The minister participated in a felicitation ceremony held in Tandur on Tuesday and felicitating the farmers and scientists of Tandur for achieving the Geographic Indicator (GI) tag for Tandur Red Gram.

Niranjan speaking at the event said PRLIS would irrigate the soils of the Tandur and Rangareddy districts once completed and also invited the farmers to visit the project sites and identify their pace of work.

The agriculture minister further remarked that the Centre has not constructed a single irrigation project in the last nine years which could have irrigated at least 10 lakh acres, while highlighting that the BRS government had completed KLIS within three years, bringing 45 lakh acres under irrigation.

He presented the Tandur Red Gram GI tag certificate to Yalal Farmer Producer Organisation, at the agricultural research station in Tandur in presence of MP G Ranjith Reddy and MLA Pilot Rohit Reddy.