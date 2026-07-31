Telangana pushes ration card e-KYC deadline to August 31

Hyderabad: Here’s some relief for ration cardholders in Telangana. The state government has extended the deadline for completing e-KYC for ration cardholders to August 31. The deadline was earlier set to end on Friday, July 31.

The reasons cited for the deadline extension are heavy rains and the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls.

According to DC, the civil supplies department has already informed district officials about the extension, instructing them to ensure its implementation. Officials said beneficiaries can complete the e-KYC and collect their three-month ration in one go, in a single allotment, by August 31.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries can also look forward to new smart ration cards. As per reports, the smart ration cards, which are the size of an automated teller machine (ATM) card, have already been dispatched to the districts, from where they have been sent to the mandals. Based on the number of beneficiaries under a particular fair-price dealer shop (ration shop), the cards will be bundled and sent to those shops.

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The smart ration cards will contain the state government’s logo at the top, with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s picture on the left side and Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy’s picture on the right side.