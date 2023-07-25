Telangana rains: Holidays declared for schools, colleges on July 26, 27

Hyderabad: The Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday directed the officials to declare holidays for all educational institutions from July 26 to July 27 owing to heavy rains across the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a red alert for Telangana amid the forecast of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in various districts of the state for three days.

According to the weather department, on July 25, the eastern districts of Telangana are likely to witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal, Vikharabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mehboobnagar, Nagarkurnol, Siddipet, Jangaon, Rajanna Sircilla, and Karimnagar may experience heavy rainfall at times.

Rainfall in Telangana to continue till July 27

On July 26, heavy to very heavy rainfall, and at times, extremely heavy rainfall is likely in eastern Telangana, some parts of northern Telangana, and central Telangana. Hyderabad and its adjoining districts are also likely to witness heavy rainfall.

The capital city of Telangana is likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on July 27.

IT companies to log out in phases

In view of the IMD’s heavy rains prediction for the city for the next 5 days, IT companies on the advise of the city police have resorted to logging out employees phase-wise in order to avoid massive traffic jams like the one that happened on July 24, Monday in the evening.

Commuters on Monday evening suffered long traffic jams of up to 2 hours due to heavy rains that hit the city. IT employees in scores were struck on the road after a day-long work schedule.