Telangana rains: Power dept urges people to stay away from electricity lines

Hyderabad: In the wake of the incessant rains that lashed the state for nearly two days, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) on Tuesday advised people to stay away from electricity lines.

Chairman and managing director of TSSPDCL, G Raghuma Reddy reviewed the power supply distribution through an audio conference and directed the officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all consumers and restore power where a breakdown has occurred.

Also Read Hyderabad rains: Balkampet bridge closed due to waterlogging

Additionally, he asked the public and electricity consumers to follow self-precautions during the rainy season.

“People are hereby urged not to stand near live wires, power lines and transformers when it is raining. Livestock and pets should also be kept away from electrical equipment,” he said.

Furthermore, people were asked not to drive or walk over electric wires lying anywhere on the road or water.

“In case snapped or broken wires are spotted, they must contact the nearest electrical staff,” said the CMD.

So far, six deaths have been reported in separate rain-related incidents. Three persons including two women died of lightning in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district. Three others were drowned in the Sangareddy and Wanaparthy districts.

Citizens may dial 912 /100/local fuse office and special control room of the electricity department on 7382072104, 7382072106 and 7382071574, in case of emergency related to the power supply and other issues.

Power-related problems can also be reported on the company’s mobile app, website, X (Twitter) and Facebook.