Telangana rains: Power dept urges people to stay away from electricity lines

So far, six deaths have been reported in separate rain-related incidents across.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 5th September 2023 5:56 pm IST
Telangana Power dept alerts people to stay away from electricity lines
Representative Image

Hyderabad: In the wake of the incessant rains that lashed the state for nearly two days, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) on Tuesday advised people to stay away from electricity lines.

Chairman and managing director of TSSPDCL, G Raghuma Reddy reviewed the power supply distribution through an audio conference and directed the officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all consumers and restore power where a breakdown has occurred.

Also Read
Hyderabad rains: Balkampet bridge closed due to waterlogging

Additionally, he asked the public and electricity consumers to follow self-precautions during the rainy season.

MS Education Academy

“People are hereby urged not to stand near live wires, power lines and transformers when it is raining. Livestock and pets should also be kept away from electrical equipment,” he said.

Furthermore, people were asked not to drive or walk over electric wires lying anywhere on the road or water.

“In case snapped or broken wires are spotted, they must contact the nearest electrical staff,” said the CMD.

So far, six deaths have been reported in separate rain-related incidents. Three persons including two women died of lightning in Jayashankar Bhupalapally district. Three others were drowned in the Sangareddy and Wanaparthy districts.

Citizens may dial 912 /100/local fuse office and special control room of the electricity department on 7382072104, 7382072106 and 7382071574, in case of emergency related to the power supply and other issues.

Power-related problems can also be reported on the company’s mobile app, website, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 5th September 2023 5:56 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button