Telangana rains wreck havoc in Khammam, hundreds await evacuation

Hyderabad: Parts of Khammam district were submerged under water on Sunday, September 1, after receiving heavy rainfall and the Munneru river flooding its banks. Hundreds of people have been stranded and many are feared to be washed away. SOS video messages from people taking solace atop multi-stored buildings have emerged on social media with them asking for urgent evacuation before water levels rise further.

The Telangana government is also facing mounting criticism for not bringing immediate help to the people who need saving. Some of the youth also took to the streets, accusing apathy from the government towards the flooding of Khammam city, in spite of the district having three state ministers.

Also Read Telangana police rescue man swept away by floodwater

Multiple videos emerged on Sunday show people atop buildings, taking shelter from the rapidly rising and turbulent waters of the Munneru river. They are seen requesting immediate help, in hopes they will be rescued as soon as possible in Khammam district.

People of Khammam are seeking intervention of NDRF, to rescue them the buildings via rescue mechanisms including airlifting or by boats.