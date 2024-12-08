Telangana: Raja Singh urges Christians to unite against ‘love jihad’

Panaji: BJP MLA from Telangana, T Raja Singh, on Sunday appealed to Christians to join hands with Hindus for the united fight against “love jihad” which is affecting both religions.

Addressing a Bajrang Dal rally at Curchorem in south Goa, Singh said India won’t have a Hindu prime minister in the next 20 to 30 years if the population of “jihadis” increases and the number of their legislators goes up.

“Love Jihadis don’t only target Hindus. I want to appeal to our Christian brothers from Goa. You should watch the Kerala Files (Story) movie even though the film doesn’t tell the entire story,” the BJP MLA said.

Right-wing activists claim Muslim men practice “love jihad” to lure women from other religions into marriage and force them to change their faith. “

“The movie shows how in the name of love jihad, Hindu and Christian girls were lured. Hindus have kept their doors open for Christian brothers to fight against love jihad. Do join hands…our strength will increase,” he said.

Singh said Hindus won’t be able to organise processions for festivals like Ram Navami, Hanuman Jayanti etc in the next 10 to 20 years considering the direction of the population trend in India.

“If the population of Jihadis increases and if the number of their MLAs and MPs go up, the prime minister of India won’t be a Hindu but a Muslim in the next 20-25 years,” the BJP leader said.

He said the condition of Hindus will become like that of Hindus in Pakistan in the next 25 to 30 years if family planning continues.

The MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderabad, Singh had courted controversies in the past for his communal speeches and faced cases.