Telangana: Rats gnaw man’s body at Bhuvanagiri govt hospital

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a body of a man kept in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district hospital mortuary was nibbed by rats.

Sources informed that the decease, Ravi, 38 was an alcoholic and had allegedly died by suicide.

TW: Rats chew off dead body at #Yadadri Bhuvanagiri Govt Hospital. Ravi, an alcoholic, committed suicide on Sunday. Family was shocked to see his body parts eaten away during post mortem & protested staff negligence. Worse, family claims they have to bribe everyone. @BRSHarish pic.twitter.com/FHldj8htBW — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) August 1, 2023

Family members of the deceased were left in a state of shock when they noticed deep pits on the face of the deceased ‘as if the skin had been bitten.’

Alleging negligence by the hospital staff, they also staged a protest against the hospital management. They also alleged that they had to bribe everyone at the hospital to receive basic treatment.

Ravi Kumar from the Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh was residing in Bhuvanagiri with his parents and children.

After the postmortem, Ravis’s body was shifted to his native village while the hospital authorities in Bhuvanagiri Hospital denied that rats gnawed on a dead body in the mortuary.