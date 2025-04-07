Telangana records 4.9pc drop in crime in 2nd half of 2024: DG CID

The crime detection rate significantly improved from 57 percent in 2023 to 76 percent in 2024.

Telangana records 4.9pc drop in crime in 2nd half of 2024
IPS Shikha Goel

Hyderabad: Crime in Telangana decreased by 4.9 percent in the second half of 2024 compared to the first, according to Director General (DG) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Shikha Goel, who presented key statistics during the Half-Yearly Crime Review Meeting on Monday, April 7. She noted that while most major crimes saw a decline, burglaries remained a concern.

According to reports, the crime detection rate significantly improved from 57 percent in 2023 to 76 percent in 2024. Additionally, the disposal of Unidentified (UI) cases increased by 20.49 percent.

Addressing the gathering, Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender stressed the need for the police force to win public trust through dedicated service and visible policing. He encouraged officers to actively engage with citizens and urged women police officers to spearhead awareness drives on women’s self-development and empowerment.

Jitender further advised officers to remain sensitive while dealing with civil and financial disputes, emphasizing a victim-centric approach.

