Telangana revenue inspector, surveyor held for demanding Rs 40K bribe

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday, September 18, arrested two government officials for demanding Rs 40,000 in Wanaparthy district.

The accused were identified as Revenue Inspector C Vasu and Kothakota Mandal Surveyor G Naveen Reddy. They demanded a bribe from the complainant for an official favour to conduct an enquiry pertaining to the land of the complainant’s relatives and to submit the Panchanama report to the Tahsildar for issuing the Occupancy Right Certificate (ORC).

In an advisory, the ACB said, “In case of demand of #bribe by any public servant, you are requested to contact #AnticorruptionBureau Telangana “Toll Free Number 1064” for taking action as per law. You can also be contacted through WhatsApp (9440446106), Facebook (Telangana ACB) and website.”

A case has been registered against C.Vasu, Revenue Inspector and G.Naveen Reddy, Mandal Surveyor, O/o the Tahsildar, Kothakota Mandal, Wanaparthy District by Telangana #ACB for demanding the #bribe of Rs.40,000/-from the complainant for doing an official favour "To conduct… pic.twitter.com/HuD5PyS1sZ — ACB Telangana (@TelanganaACB) September 18, 2025

In July this year, a deputy Tahsildar, Shaik Javeed from Miryalguda, was arrested for demanding a bribe of Rs 1,00,000 from the complainant.

The accused officer had been working on deputation in the civil supplies department. He had initially demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant to issue a panchanama report for three seized vehicles.

The accused later reduced the amount to Rs 70,000 upon the complainant’s request. The complainant required the panchanama report in order to get vehicle release orders from the joint collector court. Following the complaint, the accused officer was arrested and produced before a special judge’s court in Nampally.