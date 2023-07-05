Telangana: RPF Secunderabad seizes Ganja worth Rs 40L; 3 held

The Railway Protection Force Secunderabad caught three persons who were found transporting ganja and seized the weed from them.

As a part of a special drive, on Tuesday Inspector RPF Secunderabad and the Crime Prevention Team of RPF, Secunderabad attended train No.11020 at Secunderabad railway station and conducted checks in the train and found one suspicious person in the S1 coach with one trolley suitcase.

“On enquiry, he voluntarily showed his trolley suitcase which contained 5 packets of dry ganja packed with brown colour plaster. Each packet weighed about two kilograms, weighing 10 kilograms in total worth Rs 10,00,000,” said RPF officials.

The person along with the materials was handed over to the Railway Police who in turn registered a case.

On the same day, based on credible information, B Venkata Reddy, subinspector RPF Vikarabad along with CIB/RPF, District Task Force, Vikarabad and Excise Team, and GRP/Vikarabad Team jointly conducted drives at Vikarabad Railway station.

During the checks, at train no-12794 Rayalaseema Express the officials detained a male and a female, based on suspicious behaviour, on Platform No 2, in possession of two white polythene bags each bag containing 10 packets of ganja, a total of 20 packets weighing about 39.5 kgs valued at Rs 39,50,000.

The two persons along with the recovered ganja were handed over to the Task Force and Excise team, Vikarabad for further legal action.

Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee who is the Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Secunderabad applauded the action of RPF and stated, “Narcotics not only destroy the health of youth; they also damage the economy and the well-being of the nation. Drug addiction has far reaching implications as it affects both the body and the mental health of the person.”

The RPF, Secunderabad Division has intensified checks in trains in coordination with NCB and other law enforcement agencies to target drug peddlers involved in the illegal trade.

Black spots across the country have been identified in coordination with NCB and other law enforcement agencies.

During the year 2022, RPF Secunderabad Division recovered narcotics products in 35 incidents valued Rs 7.84 crores and arrested 41 persons who were carrying NDPS and handed them over to the concerned Law Enforcement Agencies for onward legal action.

In 2023 so far, RPF Secunderabad has recovered narcotics products in 15 incidents, valued Rs 3.48 crores and arrested 14 persons who were carrying NDPS. They were handed over to the concerned Law Enforcement Agencies for onward legal action.