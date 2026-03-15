Telangana: Rs 1,000 penalty for giving false info during Census 2027

Hyderabad: The first phase of Census 2027 operations in Telangana will commence on May 11 with house-listing activities, and residents who provide false information or refuse to share details with enumerators could face a penalty of Rs 1,000, according to Director of Census Operations for Telangana, Bharathi Holikeri.

Addressing the media on Saturday, March 14, Holikeri said the digital Census in the state will be conducted in two phases. The initial phase, known as the House-Listing Operations (HLO), will take place from May 11 to June 9.

During this period, enumerators will visit every structure across the state, assign each building a unique identification number and record whether it is occupied, vacant or used for commercial purposes.

Second phase from Feb 9

The second phase — the main population enumeration — will be carried out from February 9 to February 28, 2027.

An optional self-enumeration facility will also be provided for residents through a dedicated portal from April 26 to May 8, 2026.

However, Holikeri clarified that the data submitted online will not be treated as final until it is verified by enumerators through mandatory house-to-house visits.

Residents who complete the self-enumeration process will receive a unique ID, which must be shared with the enumerator visiting their household. The enumerator will verify the submitted information through a mobile application designed for the Census exercise.

Dual process to ensure accuracy: Holikeri

Holikeri said the dual process has been introduced to ensure accuracy of the data while offering convenience to citizens through an online option. The self-enumeration portal will include tooltips and frequently asked questions to help residents fill in their details correctly. However, all submitted information will undergo verification before it is officially finalised.

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Officials will collect responses to 33 different questions during the exercise. These questions will capture key demographic and socio-economic details of households residing in the state, including families that have migrated from other states or countries and are currently living in Telangana.

Holikeri emphasised that every family residing in the state will be covered in the enumeration process, regardless of whether they are locals or migrants from other regions.

Strict legal provisions to be followed: Holikeri

The Census will be conducted under strict legal provisions of the Census Act, 1948, she said, assuring that the confidentiality of the data collected will be fully protected and that individual information cannot be shared with other agencies or accessed, even by courts.

To strengthen data protection, digital encryption will be used during the collection, transmission and storage of information. Enumerators and supervisors are being provided extensive training, and built-in validation rules in the mobile application will help ensure accuracy and consistency in the data collected.

Field data will also be monitored and cross-checked by supervisors during the process.

First census in Telangana after state formation

Holikeri noted that Census 2027 holds special importance for Telangana, as it will be the first population census conducted after the formation of the state. The previous Census in 2011 was carried out when Telangana was part of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Since the exercise is taking place after a gap of 16 years, the updated data will play a crucial role in helping both the Central and state governments design development policies and welfare schemes based on current demographic and socio-economic realities.

She also said that census data is widely used not only by governments but also by researchers and private organisations for planning and development purposes, and urged citizens to provide accurate information as a civic responsibility.

“The information collected during the census will serve as the foundation for planning the state’s and the country’s development over the next decade,” Holikeri said, appealing to residents to cooperate fully with enumerators during the exercise.