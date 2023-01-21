Telangana: Rs.13,750 crore worth paddy procured this Vanakalam season

Hyderabad: The Vanakalam season has brought good luck as 64.30 lakh metric tonnes of paddy worth Rs.13,750 crore was procured from 9.76 lakh farmers in the state.

Hyderabad: The Vanakalam season has brought good luck as 64.30 lakh metric tonnes of paddy worth Rs 13,750 crore was procured from 9.76 lakh farmers in the state.

This is a huge increase compared to 2014-15 where 11.04 lakh metric tonnes were procured.

The Vanakalm season concluded after 94 days. It began on October 21 last year.

Consumer Affairs Food & Civil Supplies Minister G Kamalakar said on Saturday that those who harvested late during the season can still procure till Tuesday, January 24.

According to the minister, 7,024 procurement centers were set up ensuring no farmer should be left behind.

“Considering the hardships faced by farmers from remote areas in transporting their stocks, procurement centers were set up within their reach. Already, 12,700 crores were deposited into the farmer’s account and the balance will be credited in a week,” he said in a meeting with officials.

Nizamabad stood first with 5.86 lakh metric tonnes of procured paddy followed by 4.75 lakh metric tonnes from Kamareddy and 4.13 lakh metric tonnes from Nalgonda.