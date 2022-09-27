Telangana: Rs 7K fine on DGP’s vehicle? Traffic police clarify

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 27th September 2022 7:20 pm IST
Hyderabad Traffic Police
Hyderabad Traffic Police

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police said here on Tuesday that the law is above everyone including traffic and other government officials.

A statement released from the office of the Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, mentioned a viral tweet, “DGP Vahananiki Rs. 7000/- Fine… Dabbulu Kattara.?” where citizens complain that the traffic department does not impose challans against the vehicle of Director General of Police.

The vehicle bearing No. TS09PA 1234 is currently having challans of nearly Rs. 7000/- pending for the last two years, but there is no action taken, citizens complain.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana: Light rainfall across state, orange alert for Hyderabad

The traffic department clarified that all official vehicles of the state police are registered under the name of the DGP Telangana state.

Stating that the allegations are untrue, the statement said that since 2018, police officers guilty of breaking the rules have paid Rs. 28,85,640/ to the traffic department.

“Similarly, vehicle no. TS09PA 1234 has seven challans. The fine amount is Rs. 6,945/- which has been paid by the concerned police officer,” the statement said.

It further said that just like the traffic department, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is regularly fined. “The TSRTC has cleared off all the pending challans in April 2022 by paying Rs. 15 lakhs,” the statement said.

“Hyderabad Traffic Police is enforcing traffic rules/fines without any exception by strictly following the Rule of Law. The fact that we are imposing challans on other government vehicles clearly demonstrates that law is enforced against everyone,” the statement concluded.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button