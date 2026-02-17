Telangana sees fourth highest illegal migrations to foreign countries

Hyderabad: Telangana ranked fourth among states with illegal migrations to foreign countries.

As per the data presented by the Ministry of External Affairs in the Rajya Sabha, Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest number of complaints related to unauthorised migration abroad.

AP tops national list for past five years

Though regions like Punjab and Kerala have historically recorded higher overseas movement, the Telugu states are increasingly being identified as key centres for illegal migrations to foreign countries.

According to official figures, with 448 cases, Andhra Pradesh reported the highest number of illegal migration complaints in the country in 2025.

Telangana ranked fourth with 111 complaints during the same period. Andhra Pradesh has remained at the top of the national list for the past five years.

Since 2021, a total of 6,700 complaints have been registered nationwide. Andhra Pradesh alone saw 3,294 cases.

Following are the top four states with the highest complaints of illegal migrations to foreign countries

States Number of complaints Andhra Pradesh 448 Kerala 238 Delhi 153 Telangana 111

Illegal migrations from Telangana, other states

Illegal migration usually involves individuals travelling abroad through unauthorised agents, forged documentation, or tourist and visit visas intended for overstay and employment.

Many incidents surface only when migrants are detained, deported, or flagged by foreign immigration authorities.

Illegal agents often collect large sums from unemployed youth by promising high-paying jobs abroad.

While the United Arab Emirates (UAE) remains a major destination for migrants from the Telugu states, agents are increasingly advertising job opportunities in Cambodia and Myanmar.

Also Read GHMC division issue reaches HC, notices issued to government

Responding to concerns about illegal recruiting networks involve in migrations of individuals from Telangana and other states, Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh informed Parliament that 3,505 unregistered agents across the country had been listed on the eMigrate portal as of December 2025.

In order to help migrants facing distress abroad, the government has set up Kendriya Pravasi Sahayata Kendras in Kochi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Lucknow, Patna, and Chandigarh.