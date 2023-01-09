Telangana sets up MSME pavilion at Indus Food exhibition

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Trade Promotion Corporation (TSTPC) in association with Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) has set up a state pavilion at the Indus Food exhibition 2023 at Hitex Exhibition Centre.

The pavilion consists of MSMEs (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) or startup of various food and beverage sectors showcasing their products which are domestic as well as export-oriented.

It provides opportunities to learn, network and conduct business with new and existing exhibiting suppliers.

The 6th edition of Indus Food 2023, one of South Asia’s largest F&B (food and beverage) marketplace has been organized in the city for the first time at Hitex till January 10.

With a B2B approach, the expo provides a platform for international buyers and sellers to showcase their brands and technologies to more than 1300 international buyers relating to the food and beverage sector.

The Telangana pavilion was inaugurated by IAS principal secretary to government and commissioner of industrial promotion, Jayesh Ranjan.