Telangana SHRC seeks report from CS on stray dog menace

Hyderabad: The Telangana Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has called for a report from the Telangana chief secretary by August 22 on medical facilities, vaccine availability, and preventive measures with regard to the issue of stray dogs and anti-rabies medicine.

The commission sought the report based on a news report from local media which highlighted multiple stray dog attacks in Nalgonda and Rangareddy districts (under which parts of the Greater Hyderabad fall under).

In a separate incident, the SHRC, headed by justice Shameem Akhter, also directed the Kamareddy district collector to report on steps taken for the care and welfare of a woman who was abandoned. Her plight was also highlighted in another local news report which the State Human Rights Commission took up.

It also asked the Kamareddy collector to report on the action taken against the abandoned woman’s son and her daughter-in-law.