Telangana SIR: Hyderabad ranks second last in form distribution

Hyderabad: With the first 10 days of door-to-door distribution of SIR enumeration forms completed in Telangana, over 90 per cent of voters have received their forms in most districts, according to the Election Commission data. The state capital of Hyderabad, on the other hand, achieved a distribution rate of only 62.73 per cent, with 29,71,175 forms given out.

However, it should be noted that Hyderabad also has the highest number of voters, at 47,36,669. So while Hyderabad managed to cover around 29 lakh voters, in comparison, Wanaparthy, the district with the highest percentage (99.56), covered only 2,74,367 voters.

Hyderabad, Rangareddy (73.65) and Medchal Malkajgiri (55.63) make it to the bottom three in the percentage of forms distributed, but they are also the districts that covered the highest number of voters.

Hyderabad has the highest number of forms distributed, followed by Rangareddy at 27,24,927 forms and Medchal Malkajgiri at 16,57,156 forms.

Overall, out of the 3,38,26,448 voters in Telangana, 2,88,14,650 (85.18 per cent) had received their forms by 6 pm on Saturday, July 4.

Also Read SIR enumeration forms missing at Hyderabad booths as deadline nears

Forms digitised

However, in comparison to forms distributed, only a marginal number have been digitised, or updated by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the BLO app. Till now, only 14,38,446 forms (4.25 per cent) have been digitised.

Nalgonda tops the list with 2,07,915 forms. This is followed by Khammam at 1,47,344 forms and Nizamabad at 1,28,018 forms. Hyderabad is on number five with 1,05,393 forms digitised.

Percentage-wise, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri makes it to the top with 23.40 per cent, or 1,07,635 forms, only marginally higher than Hyderabad.

Wanaparthy has the lowest number of forms digitised, with 8,752 forms, followed by Nagarkurnool at 10,257 and Hanumakonda at 10,428 forms.

Telangana conspiring to delete Hindu votes: Bandi Sanjay

Meanwhile, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday alleged that the Congress government in Telangana is “conspiring” to remove Hindu votes during the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in the state.

Claiming that the process was being misused, he said if the Hindu community did not remain vigilant, there was a danger of Hindus becoming a minority in the state.

“I am appealing to the Hindu society in Telangana. The state government is conspiring over SIR. The state government is misusing SIR, which has been brought with a good purpose. The state government is conspiring to remove only Hindu votes,” the BJP leader told reporters at Vemulawada in Jagtial district.

According to him, personnel were prepared to work at the grassroots, but the state government and senior officials are not cooperating in the process.

He futher alleged that the Congress and AIMIM together are trying to remove Hindu votes while increasing “their votes”.

“The AIMIM is creating hurdles for removal of votes of Rohingyas in some places which is being supported by the Congress.”

The SIR process began on June 25 in Telangana and will continue until July 24, after which the draft electoral roll will be published on July 31. The final roll will be published on October 1 after considering objections and hearings.

(With inputs from PTI)