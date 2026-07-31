Telangana SIR revised again, enumeration extended to Aug 10

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India has revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana for the second time and extended the house-to-house enumeration deadline to August 10.

House-to-house visits by Booth Level Officers were earlier extended till August 3 from the original deadline of July 24.

The rationalisation and reorganisation of polling stations will also be completed by August 10 and the draft electoral rolls will be published on August 17.

Voters can file objections till September 16. All objections must be disposed by October 15 and the final electoral rolls will be published on October 19.

Also Read Telangana SIR schedule revised, enumeration extended to Aug 3

Earlier schedule

According to the previous schedule, the draft voter lists should have been released on August 10. Period for filing objections was designated till September 9 and objections were to be disposed by October 8.

The final voter lists were to be published on October 12.