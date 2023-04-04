Telangana: SSC exam answer sheets go missing in Adilabad

Hyderabad: A day after the rumours of the Telugu question paper ‘leak’ went viral on WhatsApp, reports of the SSC exam answer sheets bundle getting misplaced surfaced.

The bundle reportedly went missing while it was being shifted from a centre to the bus stand in Utnoor mandal centre, in Adilabad on Tuesday.

According to the police, the bundle consisted of 30 answer sheets that were sent to the postal department.

A total of 1011 students appeared for the examination in five centres in Utnoor mandal headquarters.

Police have registered a case and initiated a probe underway.