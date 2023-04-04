Telangana: SSC exam answer sheets go missing in Adilabad

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 4th April 2023 4:44 pm IST
Telangana: SSC exam answer sheets go missing in Adilabad
Hyderabad: A day after the rumours of the Telugu question paper ‘leak’ went viral on WhatsApp, reports of the SSC exam answer sheets bundle getting misplaced surfaced.

The bundle reportedly went missing while it was being shifted from a centre to the bus stand in Utnoor mandal centre, in Adilabad on Tuesday.

A total of 1011 students appeared for the examination in five centres in Utnoor mandal headquarters.

Police have registered a case and initiated a probe underway.

