Telangana: Stabbing incident sparks alarm in Korutla

Hyderabad: Korutla town in Jagtial district witnessed a shocking incident after a family dispute over a political flex banner turned violent in the Bhimuni Dubba area.

According to reports, the conflict arose between a father-in-law, Khaleem Khan, and his son-in-law, Nafi, reportedly over the tearing down of a BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) flex banner. Khaleem Khan allegedly confronted Nafi and questioned him about the incident, warning him about his actions.

The situation quickly escalated when Nafi reacted angrily to the confrontation. Eyewitnesses stated that he challenged his father-in-law, asking how he could threaten him, before attacking him with a knife.

Following the incident, locals rushed to the scene and immediately shifted the injured Khaleem Khan to the government hospital for treatment. His condition is yet to be officially confirmed.

Further details are awaited.