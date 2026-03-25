Telangana: Stabbing incident sparks alarm in Korutla

A dispute over a political flex banner turns violent as a son-in-law stabs his father-in-law in Korutla, leaving locals shocked and prompting police attention.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 25th March 2026 8:09 am IST
Silhouette of a hand holding a knife with ink splatters on a wooden background.
Representational image

Hyderabad: Korutla town in Jagtial district witnessed a shocking incident after a family dispute over a political flex banner turned violent in the Bhimuni Dubba area.

According to reports, the conflict arose between a father-in-law, Khaleem Khan, and his son-in-law, Nafi, reportedly over the tearing down of a BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) flex banner. Khaleem Khan allegedly confronted Nafi and questioned him about the incident, warning him about his actions.

The situation quickly escalated when Nafi reacted angrily to the confrontation. Eyewitnesses stated that he challenged his father-in-law, asking how he could threaten him, before attacking him with a knife.

Subhan Haleem

Following the incident, locals rushed to the scene and immediately shifted the injured Khaleem Khan to the government hospital for treatment. His condition is yet to be officially confirmed.

Further details are awaited.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 25th March 2026 8:09 am IST

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