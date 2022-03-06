Telangana: State Budget proposal for the year 2022-23 approved

Published: 6th March 2022 7:08 pm IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (file)

Hyderabad: The Telangana cabinet approved the state budget proposals for the financial year 2022-2023 on Sunday in the meeting at Pragati Bhavan.

The meeting was held by the state Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao and was attended by the state’s finance minister T Harish Rao and the legislative affairs minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, the minister of finance secretary, CMO officials and other senior officials.

The government was expected to spend around Rs 70,000 crore in the budget 2022-23 with a focus on the Dalit Bandhu scheme. The state also plans to allocate Rs 20,000 crore as part of its several welfare schemes.

