Telangana summer: TGPWU urges public to offer a glass of water to gig workers

Campaign urges public to offer a glass of water to gig workers as temperatures in Telangana range between 43°C and 45°C.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 17th April 2026 1:38 pm IST
gig workers
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Amid summer temperatures ranging between 43°C and 45°C in Telangana, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has launched the #GlassOfWaterCampaign for gig workers.

The campaign highlights the working conditions of delivery workers and cab drivers who continue to work outdoors in high temperatures while providing services such as food delivery, grocery delivery, and transportation.

Glass of water campaign

TGPWU has called on the public to offer a glass of water to gig workers as a gesture to help them cope with the heat.

Subhan Bakery

“When it’s 43°C–45°C outside, imagine standing in that heat all day—delivering your food or driving you safely. They don’t ask for much—just respect and sometimes, a glass of water. A small gesture from you can mean everything,” said Shaik Salauddin, founder president of TGPWU.

Appeal to public

The union has appealed to residents, residential communities, restaurants, and businesses to participate in the campaign by offering water to delivery workers and drivers during the summer.

The campaign focuses on encouraging simple acts, such as providing drinking water to gig workers working in outdoor conditions during the Telangana summer.

MS Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 17th April 2026 1:38 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button