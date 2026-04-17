Telangana summer: TGPWU urges public to offer a glass of water to gig workers

Hyderabad: Amid summer temperatures ranging between 43°C and 45°C in Telangana, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has launched the #GlassOfWaterCampaign for gig workers.

The campaign highlights the working conditions of delivery workers and cab drivers who continue to work outdoors in high temperatures while providing services such as food delivery, grocery delivery, and transportation.

Glass of water campaign

TGPWU has called on the public to offer a glass of water to gig workers as a gesture to help them cope with the heat.

Also Read Video: TGPWU flags food safety violations at Hyderabad Airport canteen

Dear Customer,



As temperatures soar between 43°C–45°C across India, the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union @TGPWU has launched the #GlassOfWaterCampaign to raise awareness about the harsh working conditions faced by delivery workers and cab drivers. pic.twitter.com/IR6rGtWQf8 — Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (@TGPWU) April 17, 2026

“When it’s 43°C–45°C outside, imagine standing in that heat all day—delivering your food or driving you safely. They don’t ask for much—just respect and sometimes, a glass of water. A small gesture from you can mean everything,” said Shaik Salauddin, founder president of TGPWU.

Appeal to public

The union has appealed to residents, residential communities, restaurants, and businesses to participate in the campaign by offering water to delivery workers and drivers during the summer.

The campaign focuses on encouraging simple acts, such as providing drinking water to gig workers working in outdoor conditions during the Telangana summer.