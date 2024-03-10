Telangana: Suspended DSP accused of tampering with evidence

Dugyala Praneet Rao was suspended on March 4 on charges of spying and misuse of power

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police registered a case against a recently-suspended special intelligence bureau (SIB) officer for tampering with evidence.

Dugyala Praneet Rao was suspended on March 4 over alleged spying charges and power misuse. The officer was a former SIB deputy superintendent of police, during the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

According to the police, Rao deleted data and damaged computers and hard disks after switching off the power supply.

The police invoked sections 409 (wrongful taking of movable property without the owner’s consent), 427 (mischief causing damage), 201 (destruction of evidence), 120 (B) (party to a criminal conspiracy) of IPC, and other sections of PDPP (Prevention of Damage to Public Property) Act and IT Act against him.

Further investigations are underway.

