Ex-Telangana TDP chief Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj joins BRS

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP) Telangana unit former president Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj on Friday, November 3, joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

BRS party chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao welcomed Gnaneshwar and other leaders into the party at his farmhouse in Erravalli, Gajwel, and promised a ‘better future.’

He had resigned from the TDP on October 30.

In his resignation letter directed to the party’s high command, Kasani stated that the TDP’s call to not contest in Telangana polls was the main reason behind his decision. He also said that he cannot continue in a party “that is unable to provide support to the cadre.”

The move comes just less than a month ahead of the state Assembly elections which are going to be held on November 30.