Telangana teachers union unhappy with DA announcement

Hyderabad: Expressing dissatisfaction over the state government’s decision to release only one dearness allowance (DA) at present and another one in March 2024, the Upadhyaya Sanghala Porata Samithi (USPS) has demanded to clear all five DAs which have been pending for long.

The organisation of teachers also expressed their disapproval of the cabinet sub-committee’s recommendations on the resolution of GO (government order) 317 issues regarding transfers and postings of spouses and teachers with medical conditions.

Reminding the Congress’s election manifesto that promised to clear all pending DAs and address the issues of GO 317, the organisation questioned the authenticity of the cabinet’s sub-committee if it failed to address the problems of those who lost their local status due to the government order.

They also claimed that there was no mention of reverting back to the old pension scheme (OPS) which was also one of the Congress party’s election promises.

USPS stated the DAs which need to be paid once in six months were not provided to government employees for the last few years. They alleged it was only given during festival times as a gift, after prolonged delays.

“The previous government (BRS) has three DAs pending. The present Congress government has two DAs pending. The announcement of the cabinet to clear only one DA has left all the employees dejected,” the organisation stated.